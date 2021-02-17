Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT YRF announces release dates of 5 movies including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera; check out

Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Wednesday announced the release date of its 5 much-awaited movies including Bunty Aur Babli 2, Prithviraj, Shamshera, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. These five films are a part of Yash Raj Films fifty years plan. The iconic production house was founded by Yash Chopra in 1970. It turned 50 in 2020 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its owner Aditya Chopra decided to postpone the celebrations of YRF 50.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty aur Babli 2 is the sequel to the 2005 comedy hit film Bunty Aur Babli that featured Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. The sequel will star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film is slated to release on 23 April 2021.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj is a historical film starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakesh Dwivedi. It will hit the theaters on Diwali, 5 November 2021.

Shamshera

Shamshera is another historic drama from the YRF 50 years celebration plan. The film is slated to release on 25 June 2021. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is a flick that will finally hit the theatres on 19 March 2021. The film was earlier slated to release in theatres on March 20, 2020 but was indefinitely pushed ahead due to the lockdown. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a social comedy. The film will release in theatres on 27 August 2021.