Yearender 2023: From Pathaan to Animal, 5 pan-India films that ruled box office

Year 2023 is one of the best years of Indian cinema, especially because of the pan-India films that kept the cash register ringing both in India and overseas box office. In 2023, several films have shattered box office records and created new benchmarks for the coming years. Now, that the year is on the verge of concluding, we have listed down top five pan-India films that ruled the box office in 2023. Scroll down to take a look at the list.

Pathaan

The year 2023 began with Sidharth Anand's mega-blockbuster Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film also marked SRK return to the big screens as the lead and went on to gross over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

Gadar 2

Like Shah Rukh Khan tasted massive success with Pathaan, Sunny Deol also delivered a huge blockbuster this year in Gadar 2. Made on a small budget of around Rs 80 crore, Gadar 2 kept the cash register ringing for its producers despite being released alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2.



Leo

The Thalapathy Vijay-starrer actioner became the biggest Tamil film ever. Leo opened to a massive Rs 148.5 crore globally and it collected over Rs 600 crore in its theatrical run. The film also features Trisha Krishnan in an important role. Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist in the film.

Jawan

SRK's second release Jawan was even bigger than his previous one. Also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, Jawan is currently at the top Bollywood film with its lifetime collections standing at Rs 1150.70 crore. Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film was bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Animal

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's film is currently running in cinemas and is enjoying all the success at the box office. Its worldwide gross collections have already crossed Rs 842.50 crore and is expected to surpass Rs 900 crore mark soon.

