Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Yasin Malik's life imprisonment with 'real vs reel' clip: 'Jiss din ka...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vivek Agnihotri on Yasin Malik's life imprisonment

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in the 2017 terror funding case. Special Judge Praveen Singh pronounced the verdict under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which will be concurrent and run till life. Malik has been accused of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir, killing of Indian Air Force officers, promoting terrorism and insurgency in the Valley. Among those who reacted to Malik's sentencing was 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri. Calling it a great judgement, Agnihotri said Malik's arrest is 'a major milestone in our campaign for #RightOfJustice.'

ALSO READ: Vivek Agnihotri's EPIC response to Farooq Abdullah's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files': You're right

Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

Soon after the news, the filmmaker took to his Twitter and wrote, "GREAT JUDGEMENT. This is a moment of HEALING for all Kashmiri Hindus. A major milestone in our campaign for #RightOfJustice. जिस दिन का वादा था वो आज आ ही गया… हम देखेंगे। #YasinMalik."

"This is just the beginning. We shall not rest in our fight for #RightToJustice till the time #YasinMalik and Bitta are hanged," he added.

He also dropped a clip from this latest release 'The Kashmir Files' to take a dig at Yasin's statement in court. "When the reel becomes real. We spent years understanding the psyche of #YasinMalik. This is exactly what he said in the court today. What a tight slap to Secular lobby. Check out yourself," Agnihotri tweeted.

About 'The Kashmir Files'

The film featuring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar, was released theatrically in March. The film, on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma. Also Read: Shashi Tharoor to Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's tweets: Dragging my late wife Sunanda was unwarranted