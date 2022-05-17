Vivek Agnihotri's EPIC response to Farooq Abdullah's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files': You're right

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kashmir Files

'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, saying he agreed with the political leader's remarks that his film was responsible for the unrest in the Valley. Abdullah had called for a ban on 'The Kashmir Files', describing the film as a hateful campaign. In his response to the Lok Sabha member, Agnihotri posted a sarcastic remark on Twitter, and said: "Had it not been #TheKashmirFiles, then Hindus wouldn't have been massacred."

"You're right Farooq Abdullah sahab. If there were no #TheKashmirFiles, then Hindus wouldn't have been massacred," the director tweeted last night.

"Your residents learned the slogans of 'Raliv, Galiv and Chaliv' (convert, leave or die) from my film, otherwise those innocent people would not even know how to speak. The flag of Pakistan was also put up by this film," Agnihotri wrote in Hindi. ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Wikipedia calling Anupam Kher's film 'inaccurate'

Abdullah on Monday had called out "The Kashmir Files" for misrepresenting the Muslim community. "I told him (Lieutenant Governor) about that film (The Kashmir Files) also. I asked him if he thought it can be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and then put the blood in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Do you think we have fallen so low? Our youth is full of anger about how we have been projected in the movie."

"The injustices meted out to Muslims across the country are stoking passions among our youth as well. Such things (movies) should be stopped. The media, which is spreading hate in the country, should be stopped,” the National Conference president told reporters in the Anantnag district. Shashi Tharoor to Vivek Agnihotri-Anupam Kher's tweets: Dragging my late wife Sunanda was unwarrante

About 'The Kashmir Files'

"The Kashmir Files", featuring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar, was released theatrically in March. The film, on the life of Kashmiri pandits during the 1990 Kashmir insurgency, is based on first-generation video interviews of victims of the Kashmiri massacre, making an account of their pain, suffering, struggle and trauma.

(With PTI inputs)