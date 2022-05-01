The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Wikipedia calling Anupam Kher's film 'inaccurate'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vivek Agnihotri

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial, 'The Kashmir Files' which tells the story of Kashmiri Pandit exodus and genocide has been described "inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories" by Wikipedia. The page wrote, "The Kashmir Files presents a fictional storyline centered around an exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the disputed region of Kashmir. It depicts the early 1990s exodus to be a genocide, a notion that is widely considered inaccurate and associated with conspiracy theories."

Reacting to Wikipedia's claim, the director took to his Twitter and wrote, ""Dear Wikipedia, You forgot to add 'Islamophobia...propaganda...sanghi...bigot...etc'. You are failing your Secular credentials. Hurry, edit more."

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It echoes their sense of deprivation, the pain of departure, the fear of existence and the struggle to survive. ALSO READ: How to watch The Kashmir Files online? Will it premiere on Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar

The Kashmir Files will premiere on ZEE5 on May 13

It is set to debut on OTT on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Talking about the development, Kher shared in a statement, "'The Kashmir Files' is a depiction of an incident that happened with our people, years ago and is still not known to so many. The success of the film is a testimony to the honesty with which Vivek and the crew have worked on this project. The film received appreciation from all over the nation and now for those who couldn't watch it on the big screen, 'The Kashmir Files' will be available on ZEE5 across the world". 'The Kashmir Files' set for trilogy with another two brutally stark films