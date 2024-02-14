'Wo shaitaan hai': Rohit Shetty introduces Arjun Kapoor into his Cop Universe, unveils first look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Singham Again will release in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is one of the most-anticipated films of 2024. The excitement for the upcoming action drama is increasing with each day and its makers are also leaving no stone unturned in maintaining the hype for the film. On Wednesday, director of Singham series Rohit Shetty introduced Arjun Kapoor in his Cop Universe by unveiling his first look from the film. The filmmaker shared a couple of feature wherein Arjun can be seen in a fierce look.

Check out his post:

Along with Arjun's first look, Rohit captioned the post and wrote, ''Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai. Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!''

Welcoming Arjun, lead star of Singham series Ajay Devgn wrote, ''Iss toofan ke liye tayaar ho jao.''

Before Arjun, Rohit Shetty has unveiled first look poster of many other characters from the upcoming installment including Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

More deets about Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is the third installment after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). However, it will be the fifth movie in Rohit's popular Cop Universe.

The film will also witness several characters reprising their roles from the previous installments including Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan as Avni Kamat Singham, and Ranveer Singh as Sangram Bhalerao. Apart from these, the film will also feature Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari.

The story of the film is penned by Shantanu Srivastava and Milap Zaveri. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on Independence Day this year.

