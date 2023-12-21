'What a lovely coincidence': Akshay Kumar celebrates 16 years of Welcome while shooting for third part

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMDB The Third installment in Welcome franchise will release on Christmas next year.

AKshay Kumar is currently busy shooting for Welcome To The Jungle. On Thursday, the actor shared a short behind-the-scene clip on Instagram, also featuring the newest cast to the franchise, Sanjay Dutt. Along with the clip, he also shared a note celebrating 16 years of Welcome, which was released in 2007 and was a huge commercial hit. Calling it a 'lovely coincidence', Akshay wrote, ''What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of #Welcome today while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part #WelcomeToTheJungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba in this one. What do you think?''

Check out Akshay's post:

In the clip, Akshay can be seen riding a black horse while Sanjay is seen following him on a bullet bike behind him.

Earlier, reports of producer Firoz Nadiadwala locking Christmas 2024 date for the release of Welcome To The Jungle surfaced online. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a post in August confirming the news and wrote, ''FIROZ A NADIADWALA LOCKS CHRISTMAS 2024 FOR ‘WELCOME 3’… #WelcomeToTheJungle is the title of the third instalment of #Welcome franchise… Producer #FirozANadiadwala has decided to bring the family entertainer in #Christmas2024. It may be recalled that the producer had released #Welcome [first part] in #Christmas2007. #Welcome3.''

About Welcome

Welcome and Welcome Back, both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, have earned a special place in everyone's hearts. The first installment featured actors like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Mallika Sherawat. Welcome Back continued the legacy with stars like John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah.

