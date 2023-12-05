WATCH: Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt dance with Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata International Film Festival

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor dance with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee joining Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, and others on the dance floor has gone viral. Mamata Banerjee can be seen joining Salman Khan and others on stage and dancing to the tunes of this year's film, conceptualised by her, and the song is crooned by Arijit Singh.

Speaking at the event, Sourav Ganguly said, “Welcome to Kolkata, my favourite Mr Salman Khan. It's a coincidence that I have met him for the first time here in person. In all these years, this is the first time I have met him in person and I said that when I saw him down that it's unfortunate that we never met before.”

