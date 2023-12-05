SHOCKING! TV actor Bhupinder Singh arrested after he shoots a man dead: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Bhupinder Singh arrested

Television actor Bhupinder Singh and his aides have been arrested after a murder related to a logging dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. Singh accidentally fired his licensed revolver, killing one youth, and injuring three others, reports said. On the complaint of the deceased's uncle, the police registered a complaint against TV actor Bhupendra and arrested him. The search is on for his two other aides who are still on the run.

According to a report in News18, Bhupinder Singh hails from Kuankheda Khadri. His farm is next to Gurdeep Singh's residence. It all started on Sunday when an eucalyptus tree located at the property boundary led to a heated argument between the two parties. Things went out of control and the actor fired from a licensed pistol. Gurdeep Singh, his wife Meerabai, and their son Amrik aka Buta Singh were seriously injured, Gurdeep Singh's 22-year-old son Gobind Singh died on the spot, reports further added.

Following the altercation, DIG Muniraj reached the spot and a murder case was filed against Singh and his domestic help Gyan Singh, Gurjar Singh, and Jeevan Singh. While Gyan Singh was taken into custody later that evening, Jeevan Singh and Gurjar Singh are on the run.

For those unversed, Singh began his career with the TV serial Jai Mahabharat. He also played key roles in Ek Haseena Thi, Tere Sheher Mein, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, and others. Besides TV serials, he also did films like Bluffmaster, Yuvraaj, Soch L, and others.

