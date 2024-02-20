Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vidya Balan files FIR against unknown person for running fake Instagram account in her name

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan lodged an FIR against an unknown person in Mumbai Police for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people. Sources said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood.

Sources also said that he was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs. When Vidya Balan came to know about this matter, she complained about it to Mumbai Police. Based on Balan's complaint, Khar Police Station of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 66 (C) of IT and started an investigation.

Vidya Balan had posted about this fake Instagram account yesterday

Just yesterday, the actor took to her Instagram stories to spread awareness about this fake account. "Hello everyone... first the phone number and now someone is running an account in my name. From this account, he is contacting people with my name. My team and I have reported it. You should also report and block this account. This will be very good for us. He is talking to many of my friends and many of my people. Please don't entertain it and report and block it," wrote the actor on Instagram.

Let us tell you that in this post, Vidya Balan has clearly appealed to block and report that fake account. The actress herself has blocked and reported it.

Vidya Balan work front

Talking about the work front, Vidya Balan will soon be seen in the film Do Aur Do Pyaar. Recently its poster has also been released. Ileana D'Cruz will also be seen with him in this film. The film is being released in theaters on March 29 this year.

