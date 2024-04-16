Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao announces release date with Triptii Dimri starrer | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao announces release date of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

A big news is coming out related to Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The release date of this film has also been announced. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be released in theaters on October 11, 2024. With this announcement, fans of Rajkummar and Triptii seem excited. They were waiting for the release date of this film for a long time.

Rajkummar Rao shared the poster on his Instagram profile. 'Buckle up for a retro nostalgia trip! Excited to take you on a joy ride in #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo coming on 11th October 2024,' read the caption.

Raj Shandilya of Dream Girl is directing the film

The film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is being directed by Raj Shandilya. Before this, he has directed Ayushmann Khurrana's hit films Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Its story has also been written by Raj Shandilya. It is known that Raj has also written scripts for comedians Krishna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri. Apart from this, he has also written scripts for Kapil Sharma.

The story of the 1990s will be shown in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. This is a family drama film, watching which will refresh the memories of the 90s. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor, Vimal Lahoti, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Raj Shandilya and Vipul D Shah.

Triptii Dimri was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. She is currently shooting for Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulayiyaa 3. She also has Vicky Kashal's Bad Newz in her kitty. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Srikanth. The film also features Alaya F and Jyothika in pivotal roles.

