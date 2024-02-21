Veteran radio presenter Ameen Sayani dies at 91: List of his national, international shows, honours and awards

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ameen Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani has passed away at age 91. His son Rajil Sayani confirmed the news on Wednesday that he was at the hospital and passed away last night. The late radio presenter is still one of the most imitated announcers and his style of addressing the crowd with 'behno aur bhaiyo' is still remembered by many. Let us take you back on a trip down memory lane remembering his national, international shows, and honours and awards he received for his work.

Radio shows produced and presented by Ameen Sayani

Binaca Geetmala - Its broadcast began in 1952, mainly over Radio Ceylon and later over Vividh Bharati and continued for over 42 years.

S Kumars Ka Filmi Muwaddama and Filmi Mulaqaat - It aired for over 7 years on All India Radio (AIR) and Vividh Bharati.

Saridon Ke Saathi - The show was AIR's first sponsored show and aired for nearly 4 years.

Bournvita Quiz Contest (English) - He took over the show from his brother, Hamid Sayani, after his death in 1975.

Shalimar Superlac Jodi - It was aired for nearly 7 years.

Maratha Darbar shows including Sitaron Ki Pasand, Chamaktay Sitaray, Mehekti Baatein, among others.

Sangeet Kay Sitaron Ki Mehfil - It aired for nearly four years

Ameen Sayani's popular international radio shows

Mini Insertions of Filmstar Interviews - 35 installments were aired on the British Broadcasting Corporation's Ethnic Network in the UK.

Music for the millions - Six episodes were aired for BBC's World Service Radio.

Veetee Ka Hungama - It was aired on Sunrise Radio in London.

Geetamala Ki Yaadein - It was aired on Radio Ummul Quwain in UAE.

Ye Bhi Changa Wo Bhi Khoob - It was aired on Radio Asia in UAE.

Hangamay - It was aired over radio stations in Toronto, Washington, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston.

Sangeet Paheli - It was aired on Radio Truro in Swaziland.

Honours and Awards

Padma Shri in 2009 by the Government of India.

Living Legend Award in 2006 by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, with India Radio Forum.

Kaan Hall of Fame Award in 2003 by Radio Mirchi.

Golden Abby by Advertising Club, Bombay in 2000 for Outstanding Radio Campaign of the Century.

Hall of Fame Award in 1993 from Indian Academy of Advertising Film Art.

Person of the Year Award (1992) by Limca Book of Records.

Gold medal in 1991 from Indian Society of Advertisers.

