Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Veteran Bengali actor Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79 due to prolonged illness

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmik has passed away. The actress was suffering from respiratory problems. After falling ill, her family admitted her to a hospital in South Kolkata on Friday night. On Saturday morning, 79-year-old Anjana took her latest breath in Kolkata. At the time of Anjana Bhowmik's death, her daughter Neelanjana and her son-in-law Jishu Sengupta were present with her in the hospital. According to reports, Anjana Bhowmik was ill for a long time and had age-related health problems. She was reportedly bedridden for the past five months and was being looked after by her daughters Neelanjana and Chandana. Director Srijit Mukherjee, Arindam Sil, and other stars of Bengali cinema also reached the hospital after learning the news of Anjana's demise.

Anjana Bhowmik's personal life

Anjana Bhowmik was born in December 1944. She was married to a naval officer named Anil Sharma. They have two daughters Neelanjana and Chandana. Elder daughter Neelanjana was once an actress like her mother, she was seen in the TV show 'Hip Hip Hurray'. However, Neelanjana has also been away from acting for many years and is living in Kolkata with husband Jisshu Sengupta.

Anjana Bhowmik's film career

At the age of 20, Anjana Bhowmik debuted with the 1964 Bengali film 'Anustup Chanda'. Before the release of her first film, she changed her name to Anjana. She was known for her on-screen chemistry with late actor Uttam Kumar. They worked together in films like 'Thana Theke Aschi', 'Chowrangi', 'Nayika Sambad', And 'Kabhi Megh'. Anjana's acting with Soumitra Chatterjee in the film 'Maheshweta' (1967) was highly appreciated. Let it be known that Anjana had said goodbye to the industry many years ago.​

Also Read: "It's normal..," Huma Qureshi defends Deepika Padukone on Koffee With Karan S8 statement