Ved Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza's Marathi film continues to soar high

Ved Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza pairing is once again winning the box office. The duo's Marathi film Ved, which also marks Riteish's directorial debut is enjoying an unprecedented run at the ticket window. The film has managed to maintain a strong pace at the ticket window. Reportedly, in less than a week, the film has already earned a little over Rs 18 Cr.

Ved Box Office Report

Genelia and Riteish's film saw a slight on Wednesday but it still managed to gain its fair share of the audience. As per initial trade reports, the film raked in over Rs 2 Cr. This takes the film's total to Rs 18 Cr plus. The film has been doing exceptionally well. Sharing about the film's box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written on Twitter, "#Marathi film #Ved continues its VICTORIOUS RUN… Trends EXCEPTIONALLY WELL on Day 5, in fact Day 5 is HIGHER than Day 1… This one is NOT slowing down soon… Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: ₹ 15.67 cr."

About Ved

Not just Riteish and Genelia's chemistry but the film also has a special guest appearance of Salman Khan in the film. The superstar shot for a song in Ved.

The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

