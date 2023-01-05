Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: James Cameron's 'The Way of Water' remains strong on weekdays

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20:

Avatar Box Office Collection Day 20: James Cameron's Avatar 2 is heading to beat Avengers Endgame soon. Without any surprises, the film is unbeatable at the box office, and continues minting money even after 20 days. In India, it is turning out to be a massive success. Avatar 2 now stands a chance to surpass Dangal's lifetime collection in India. As per a report in Box Office India, Avatar - The Way Of Water is heading to be the highest grossing Hollywood film in India.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

The film is enjoying a phenomenal third week. Avatar: The Way of Water had a great start at the box office in India on December 16 as it earned Rs 40.50 crore. On Day 20, i.e Wednesday, Avatar 2 reportedly managed to mint around Rs 4.25 crore approx, 2023. With this, Avatar 2's total collection in India now stands at Rs 350.25 crore. If the streak continues, the film will be able to surpass Avengers Endgame's total collection in India which is around Rs 367 crore to become the highest-scoring Hollywood film of all time.

According to Box Office Reports, "The third week of Avatar 2 is heading towards business in the 56-58 crore nett range which is a number that no Hollywood film has even got close to in the third week."

"The film is looking to smash all records for Hollywood films and chase down the 367 crore nett figure of Avengers Endgame. The film should go on to do around 375 crore nett from here unless the film starts to drop faster now that the holiday period is over," BOI added.

About Avatar 2

'Avatar: The Way of Water' stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

Latest Hollywood News