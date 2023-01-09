Ved Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza's film stays strong

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RITEISHDFC Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's photo from the movie Ved

Ved Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's Marathi movie is doing wonders at the ticket window. A week after its release, the film has maintained pace and in fact doing better than its opening weekend. Positive word of mouth has been working in the film's favour and clearly, fans want to see the endearing chemistry of the real-life celebrity couple on the screen.

Ved Box Office

The film which marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the Marathi debut of Genelia has successfully managed to win the hearts of the audience. As per early trade reports, on the 10th day of its release, Ved managed to rake in Rs 6 Cr. The total collection of the film stands over Rs 30 Cr.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, "#Marathi film #Ved continues its EXTRAORDINARY RUN… Posts its HIGHEST *single day total* on Day 9… In fact, the jump on [second] Sat is simply PHENOMENAL [growth: 79.76%]… [Week 2] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.53 cr. Total: ₹ 27.72 cr… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER."

About Ved

Ved has more than one reason for fans to throng the cinema halls. It not only offers impeccable chemistry between Riteish and Genelia but also a special guest appearance of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar shot for a song in Ved.

The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

