Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: The Way of Water again shows growth over the weekend in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DAISUGABRAINROT A still of Jake Sully from James Cameron's film Avatar The Way of Water

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: It is a rare feat for a film to show growth in the fourth week of its release. However, James Cameron's The Way of Water is achieving the impossible with its remarkable feat at the ticket window. In India, the film again showed growth over the weekend. with this pace, the film will surpass the total collection of Avengers: Endgame in India to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in the country.

Avatar The Way of Water Box Office Report

As per early trade reports, Avatar 2 collected Rs 7.50 Cr India net. According to a report in Box Office India, the film's total collection is over Rs 350 Cr now and now the film needs close to Rs 20 Cr to dethrone Marvel's blockbuster film Avengers: endgame to become the highest grossing Hollywood release of all time. It also added that in terms of gross collections, the film has already surpassed it.

Upcoming sequels of Avatar

Speaking to a media outlet, James Cameron had earlier said that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' will turn the profit it needs in order to get the remainder of his franchise sequels made. The director's statements went viral in November last year after he told GQ magazine that 'The Way of Water' was so expensive to make that it would have to "be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to break even," reports Variety.

"It looks like with the momentum that the film has now that we'll easily pass our break even in the next few days, so it looks like I can't wiggle out of this and I'm gonna have to do these other sequels," Cameron said.

"I know what I'm going to be doing the next six or seven years." Cameron added about the film turning a profit: "The point is we're going to be okay. I'm sure that we'll have a discussion soon with with the top folks at Disney about the game plan going forward for 'Avatar 3,' which is already in the can - we've already captured and photographed the whole film, so we're in extended post-production to do all that CG magic."

"And then 'Avatar' 4 and 5 are both written. We even have some of 4 in the can. We've begun a franchise at this point. We've begun a saga that can now play out over multiple films."

Don't miss these:

Avatar 3 Update: James Cameron shares plot details, new film to show darker side of Na'vi

Avatar 2 vs Marvel: James Cameron mocks Avengers Endgame's VFX, says not even close The Way of Water

Latest Hollywood News