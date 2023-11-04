UT69 Box Office Report: Raj Kundra's film sees disastrous Friday, mints only THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of UT69

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra made his acting debut with UT69. The film hit the silver screens on Friday, November 3, amid much anticipation. But the Raj Kundra-starrer witnessed a disastrous opening day at the box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the biography drama flick managed to churn out just Rs 10 lakh on Day 1. Despite garnering mostly mixed to positive reviews from film critics, the film failed to attract audience to theatres on its first day. However, it everything goes right and if positive word-of-mouth played an important role, UT69 can manage to captivate big numbers at the box office on Saturday and Sunday. Since, there are no big releases till November 12, when Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is releasing, UT69 is expected to perform better in the coming days.

About the film

Touted as a true story, UT69 is directed by Shahnawaz Ali, which tells the story of Raj Kundra during the time he was in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with pornography case.

On Friday, Raj Kundra's wife and Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty watched UT69 and penned a long emotional cum congratulatory note for her husband. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, ''My dearest Cookie, I know I say many things… but, this is something I want you to remember! YOU are special & brave, and I am soooo proud of you. Many people go through hardships… some become cynical, some bitter, & some even change. What is admirable is how YOU have taken it all in your stride and embraced life’s journey with positivity.''

Also Read: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare kickstart wedding festivities with Kelvan ceremony | See pics

She also congratulated the entire team of the film wherein most of the actors are debutant. ''It’s a slice of your life, @onlyrajkundra, and you have put your life into it. Wishing you all only the very best. As an actor, you are a natural! Unbelievable, considering it’s your first film (I thought I was the only actor at home now I stand corrected). Please watch this beautiful film, out in the theatres today… it’s ALL HEART!'' she wrote.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty is currently busy with the 10th season of the popular reality show India's Got Talent. She is one of the judges on the show.

Latest Entertainment News