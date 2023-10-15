Urvashi Rautela seeks help to find her '24k gold iPhone' which got lost during Ind-Pak match

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela during Ind vs Pak match

Indians's spirit last night was all-time high as the men in blue won the match against Pakistan. After winning the toss and choosing to field, the team won by seven wickets. While the whole country was celebrating the glorious win, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to make an important announcement. Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she had lost her 24-carat real gold iPhone at Narendra Modi Stadium while watching the Ind vs Pak match. She also tagged Ahmedabad police in her post as well.

Her post garnered significant attention and fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "But yesterday you lost in and today you came to know about it. Are you serious my Dear Crush?". Another user said, "Batana nai chahiye tha ki woh asli gold ka hai...ab to pakka wapis nahi milega". " Akshara Ranjan Kapoor tagged Athiya Shetty in the comments.

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model who predominantly works in Hindi films. She gained recognition after winning the title of Miss Diva-Miss Universe India 2015 and representing India at Miss Universe 2015. She began her modeling career at the age of 15 and also previously won the title of Miss Teen India 2009.

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great in 2013 and has since appeared in some notable films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti among others. She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Mr.Airavata in 2014. She made her way into Tamil cinema with the film The Legend in 2022. Urvashi will next be seen in Hindi films including Skanda and Dil Hai Gray. She also has film Black Rose in Telugu.

