'To err is human, to forgive..': Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/X Trisha was last seen in Vijay-starrer Leo.

South actors Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan have been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. Mansoor, who predominantly plays negative roles in Tamil films, recently made highly controversial, derogatory, and unsavoury comments over the Ponniyin Selvan actress, following which a case was registered against him. After all this, Mansoor penned an apology, which appears rather condescending. Now, Trisha took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and reacted to his apology and wrote, ''To err is human, to forgive is divine.''

Check out Trisha's post:

Earlier, Trisha reacted to the viral video of Mansoor wherein he was heard saying 'disrespectful' remarks on the actress. ''A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive, and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind,'' she wrote.

Also Read: 'Have a crush on every..': Amitabh Bachchan's reply to contestant on KBC 15 will leave you in SPLITS

How it all started?

The controversy erupted when Mansoor said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

Latest Entertainment News