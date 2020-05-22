TikTok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in trouble over violence against women in video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FAISAL SHAIKH TikTok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

Another TikTok star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu has found himself in trouble over violence against women in one of his videos on the platform. Lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan has filed a complaint against him at the Cyber Crime Cell and Amboli Police Station, according to the report in TOI. In the mentioned video, Faisu is seen kicking a woman. This is the second time that lawyer Kaashif has filed a complaint against the TikTok star. Earlier, he accused him of breaking lockdown rules in his video. Later, the video was pulled down as Faisal Shaikh was seen going out of his building in it.

The lawyer told TOI, "I came across two videos shot and posted by Faisal, which are offensive in nature. While in one video, he can be seen kicking a woman on her b***, in the other, he is forcibly grabbing a girl’s face and laughing about it. The videos spread domestic violence, cruelty, assault and use of force against women."

ALSO READ: TikTok India issues clarification amid criticism over acid attacks glorifying video

He added, "I also contacted the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Maharashtra State Commission for Women (SCW). The latter has taken cognisance of my complaint and assured me of strict action against him. I have also requested the authorities concerned to suspend his accounts from all social media platforms. These videos can have a negative influence on their followers and could be detrimental for society. I have also filed the complaint at the Amboli Police Station."

TikTok has become a controversial medium these days as many videos are being highlighted as promoting violence against women on the platform. Just a few days ago, TikTok star Faizal Siddiqui was accused of glorifying acid attack in one of his videos. FIR has been filed against him as well and after request from the NCW, TikTok has suspended him.

On the other hand, Faisal Shaikh also reacted to the complaint filed against him and told TOI, "The video shows me enacting a slapstick comedy sequence of harmless sibling rivalry. This video starts with the brother complaining to his mother that his sister is being careless about the floor he is mopping. In fact, the video depicted a reversal of gender roles and busts stereotypes. There is a vendetta against me by the person filing the complaint and he has shared his intent on social media to target me."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage