Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LOGO TUTORIALS TikTok India issues clarification amid criticism over acid attacks glorifying video

Most popular social media platform nowadays TikTok has been facing the heat over the video glorifying acid attacks. The National Commission for Women has asked them to remove the video immediately in which a man is seen committing violence against the women. Since then, the app is facing criticism and has also received low ratings on the app store. Now, TikTok India has issued a clarification over the same and has said that they are expecting users to adhere to its policies of what is or is not acceptable.

In a post, TikTok India stated, "Promoting a safe and positive environment is a top priority for TikTok. Our terms of service and community guidelines clearly outline what is and what is not acceptable on our platform. We expect users to adhere to these policies at all times."

"Over the last few days, we have acted on several pieces of content that violated our policies. We have taken action including taking down content, suspending the accounts of the concerned users and are working with law enforcement agencies, as appropriate."

TikTok India has even shared guidelines including the Do's and Don'ts regarding the content that will be shared on the app. On the other hand, in addition to getting the video removed from TikTok, the National Commission for Women has also asked Maharashtra police to take action against the maker of the video.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter, "The commission is seriously concerned about the increase in crimes against women and the video not only seems to promote violence against women but also shows the patriarchal mindset, which would send a very wrong message to the society through this video made by Faizal Siddiqui on Tik-Tok."

Post the video going viral and facing criticism, TikTok has suspended the account of Faizal Siddiqui. Many Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt and others have also questioned the video-sharing platform.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage