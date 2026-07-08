Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre arrested for assaulting doctors at KDMC hospital in Thane

Thane:

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on doctors and hospital staff at Shastrinagar Hospital, run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The arrest follows a police case registered against Mhatre and five others over the incident.

The violence took place at the municipal hospital in Maharashtra's Thane district after doctors advised the family of a newborn to shift the baby to another medical facility for further treatment. The recommendation reportedly led to an argument, which later turned into an alleged physical assault on doctors and hospital employees.