Is Shah Rukh Khan's King made on a budget of Rs 450 crore? Director Siddharth Anand shares cryptic note

New Delhi:

Rumours surrounding King have been doing the rounds on social media, with reports claiming that the upcoming film has become director Siddharth Anand's most expensive project. According to these reports, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is being mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 450 crore.

While Siddharth Anand did not directly address the speculation, his latest post on X (formerly Twitter) has grabbed everyone's attention. Read on to find out what he wrote.

Fans link Siddharth Anand's cryptic post to the ongoing King budget rumours

Known for reacting to rumours with brief one-word posts, Siddharth took to his X and wrote, "False." Although the director did not mention King or any specific report in his post, social media users were quick to connect it with the ongoing claims about the film's reported budget.

(Image Source : X: @JUSTSIDANAND)Screengrab taken from Siddharth Anand's X post

(Image Source : SIDDHARTH ANAND'S X POST)Screengrab taken from Siddharth Anand's X post

Is Shah Rukh Khan's King made on a budget of Rs 450 crore?

Reports about King being made on a budget of Rs 450 crore had created a buzz among fans. After Siddharth Anand's cryptic post, many are now wondering if he was denying those reports or reacting to some other rumour.

So far, neither Siddharth Anand nor the makers of King have officially revealed the film's budget or issued a detailed clarification regarding the reports.

About King's cast and release date

King is one of Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated upcoming films and marks his first collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, on the big screen. The film features a big lineup of actors including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal in key roles. It is produced under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The action thriller is set to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026, around Christmas, just a week after Hollywood's much-awaited film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18, 2026, in multiple languages. The film features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Florence Pugh as Yelena, and others.

Also Read: King: Shah Rukh Khan turns menacing in first promo; fans call him 'last of the stars'