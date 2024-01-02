'The way she looks...', Kajol shares adorable picture with Ajay Devgn and kids Nysa, Yug

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kajol

Bollywood celebs have shared some wonderful glimpses of the New Year celebrations. Bollywood celebs celebrated New Year with pomp and show. At the beginning of the year 2024, Kajol shared a lovely photo with her family, in which her stylish avatar and bubbly style can be seen. Photos of Ajay Devgan and Kajol are often liked on social media. Ajay and Kajol were seen posing with their two children Neesa and Yug.

Kajol shared three pictures on her Instagram handle on Monday. In the first one, Kajol looks lovingly at her husband Ajay Devgan. His children Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan are also having fun with him. Danish Devgan and Neelam Devgan were also seen posing with Kajol in the pictures of these beautiful moments. He wrote the caption, 'First post of 2024 #newyearvibe #family #letitrollout #2024.'

These photos of Kajol are becoming increasingly viral on social media. The special thing is that people like the look of Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgan in these pictures. In the photo, Nisa is seen in an orange-colored simple western dress. This simple look of Kajol's daughter Nysa is in the news.

Meanwhile on work front, Kajol was last seen in 'The Trial' and it was a courtroom drama. The actress's work was praised in this. Earlier, the actress was seen in the film 'Salaam Venky'. This film starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa was released on the OTT platform Zee5 on December 9 last year. Aamir Khan was also seen in a cameo role in this film. This film also got a lot of love from the audience. Now soon the actress will be seen in 'Lust Stories 2'.

