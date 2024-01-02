Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani ring in New Year in the mountains | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Last year many Bollywood celebs tied the knot with their love. Among them were Bollywood celebs Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra. Kiara and Siddharth are one of the most favourite couples of B-Town. People like the pairing of Kiara and Siddharth both off-screen and on-screen. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first New Year together after marriage. Recently, actress Kiara shared a picture of New Year celebration with her husband Siddharth. Both can be seen having a lot of fun during winter vacation.

Along with the bunch of pictures, the caption read, "2023 - so much to be grateful for..2024 - coming for you baby...H A P P Y N E W Y E A R, PS:- he loves kala chashma so much , we had 4". ". Fans were excited seeing them and flooded the comment section. One user said, "Thank you for making our day, month & year.. Jugg Jugg Jiyo". Another user wrote, "Yeh Dil maange more of you both".

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have won millions of hearts with their brilliant acting. When they were seen together in the film 'Shershaah', they looked so perfect together that everyone started talking about seeing them in real life. Finally, the couple got married last year. Many B-Town couples including Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor have celebrated New Year in different styles. Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra have shared photos and videos of their New Year celebrations.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are celebrating their first new year after their marriage. Kiara has posted a very cute selfie with her husband Siddharth. In the picture, the couple is seen wearing fuzzy jackets. He was seen snowboarding in the new year 2024 amidst snow-capped mountains. Shared the photo and wrote in the caption, 'Black glasses.'

Kiara Advani was last seen with Kartik Aryan in the film 'Satyprem Ki Katha'. Both were well-liked in the film. At the same time, the audience also liked the film very much and it proved to be a hit. Since then, Kiara has continued to dominate social media with her looks.

