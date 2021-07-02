Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATTPRATTPRATT,TAAPSEE The Tomorrow War, Haseen Dillruba, The 8th Night: Movies releasing today on July 2

From Christ Pratt's The Tomorrow War to Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starter Hassen Dilruba, know which films are releasing today on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

The Tomorrow War

Starring Hollywood star Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War releases on Amazon prime Video. The actor has been promoting the film in India via videos with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The actor has also executive-produced the film. Talking about the film, he said, "It's a story about second chances. Dan (his character in the film) is a guy who feels like he's always been destined to do something about second chances. Dan is a guy who feels like he's always been destined to do something too."

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrives from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father.

Directed by Chris McKay, the film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin

Haseen Dillruba

Starring Bollywood stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, Haseen Dillruba releases on Netflix. The film is about a wife under investigation as a suspect in her husband's murder. She reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Director Mathew opened up about the performances in the film and said, "Taapsee and Vikrant are stellar performers with different approaches. Vikrant has a background in theatre, hence he improvises a lot, enjoys rehearsals and attempts multiple takes where he keeps refining and tweaking his performance until he hits the perfect note."

"Taapsee, on the other hand, is a qualified engineer and perhaps that is why she has a methodical and precise approach to her preparation. She is extremely sharp and perceptive, and maps her character's layers and trajectory very early on. She then combines this with a lot of spontaneity and her first few takes are absolute gems."

The 8th Night

Starring Lee Sung-min, Kim Yoo-jung and Park Hae-joon, The 8th Night is a South Korean mystery-thriller film directed by Kim Tae-hyung. It releases on Netflix today (July 2). It is one of the most anticipated South Korean movies and will release in 190 countries. The film is about two mysterious beings, who tortured humans 2500 years ago, were locked into two caskets and are free now. The story is about an epic battle of the evils against the savior of humans, Jin-soo