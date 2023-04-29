The Song Of Scorpions: Anup Singh recalls last moments of Irrfan Khan; says 'I am choked with sadness'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Song Of Scorpions

The Song Of Scorpions: Irrfan Khan's death sent shockwaves to the entire nation, he was one of the most notable and versatile actors of Bollywood. The actor lost his battle with cancer and breathed last on 29th April 2020. Irrfans' last movie, The Song Of Scorpions released in cinemas on 29th April 2023 and director Anup Singh is overjoyed as the movie sustained delays for years. The film was premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival in 2017.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Director Anup Singh and Irrfan's co-actor Shashank Arora talked about celebrating Irrfan through his swansong. As The Song of Scorpions was released on Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, the director shared, “I am choked with sadness as Irrfan is not here to see this moment.” He defined it as a strange feeling, a mix of grief and joy. Shashank Arora agreed, “It’s sad that people we love leave us. The joy of sharing something we made together is incredible. This altogether is life.”

Actor Shashank Arora, who played Munna alongside Irrfan Khan shared how he looked up to the legend in real life too. He shared, “Irrfan is one of my most favourite actors. It was a wonderful experience, to spend time with him on the sand dunes and learn from him. He is a very gentle, kind soul. From what I gathered during the limited time with me is, he loved gulkand ka halwa, and flying kites. One day we went on a bike ride together on the sand dunes, something I will never forget. He was a poet at heart. It’s a dream for an actor to work with someone like him."

Talking about the harsh weather of the desert where most of the shooting took place, Anup shared, “I remember Irrfan lying on the sand most of the time. I do not remember them being inside their vanity van, except maybe when they had to change or do a bit of touch-up. I don't remember Shashank in his vanity. Even Waheeda (Rehman) got one chair next to me and she was there on the sand dunes all the time with us, being very much part of the shoot. At one point, I think the kind of collegiality was really immense, no one thought about their comfort. They became comfortable in the desert itself.”

The Song of Scorpions marks the second collaboration between director Anup Singh and actor Irrfan Khan. Reflecting upon the time of their first film ‘Qissa’, the director recalled, “Actually, while dubbing some dialogues for ‘Qissa’, I narrated the story of ‘The Song of Scorpions’ to Irrfan Khan. After I finished telling him the story, he kept looking at me for a long while, a smile on his face.”

