Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades announces second pregnancy | See photos

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades treated fans with the good news by announcing her second pregnancy. On Saturday, Gabriella took to her Instagram and announced the news of her second pregnancy. In the photos featured, Gabriella is seen in a floor-sweeping gown. She captioned it: "Reality or AI?" Arjun already has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Arjun and Mehr officially separated in 2019.

Soon after she shared the post, celebrities and fans rushed to the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages. Dad-to-be Arjun Rampal posted an evil eye and red hearts emoji. Joining him, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, “Congratulations.” “Love you mommy,” added Tanya Ghavri. Actor Amy Jackson said, “Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family.” “Yayyyy wishing it's reality,” said Divya Dutta. Others including Monica Dogra, Amrita Arora, Pragya Kapoor also sent their love. Gabriella also replied to many, confirming she is indeed pregnant.

A few days ago, Gabriella celebrated her 36. On her birthday, Arjun had penned a sweet note along with a reel video. The video was a montage of several moments from their life and featured Gabriella and Arjun with their kids. In the caption, the actor added, “Another year swished by, yet so many beautiful memories were created in our little cocoon. Thank you, to many more my darling. Happy Happiest birthday Green eyes @gabriellademetriades.”

Arjun and Gabriella met through mutual friends back in 2018. Reportedly, they started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal who will be turning 4 in July.

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for 'Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa' starring Vidyut Jammwal. He is also a part of the upcoming Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's Dhakaad where he played the antagonist, Rudraveer alongside Divya Dutta. The film tanked at the box office.

