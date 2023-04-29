Shah Rukh Khan mobbed at Srinagar airport as he arrives for Dunki shoot in Kashmir | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMVASIMT Shah Rukh Khan at Srinagar airport

Shah Rukh Khan is in Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming film Dunki. After the massive success of Pathaan, SRK is back on the ground, giving his all for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is slated to release this year. Ahead of this, the Bollywood superstar was spotted heading to board a flight from Srinagar, where he was mobbed by fellow travellers. In the viral picture, shared by several fan pages on social media, SRK can be seen dressed in a black jacket with white t-shirt and cargo pants. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses.

Now, in a viral video, SRK was seen surrounded by a sea of fans trying to take a selfie with the actor. The actor tried hard to find his way to get out of the crowd. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have collaborated for the first time, and their fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath to watch what they bring to screen. Recently, a video emerged online from the sets that also features his co-star Taapsee Pannu. It appears that the pair is filming a scene where they are shopping. SRK is spotted sporting a red jacket, while Taapsee is wearing a beige winter jacket. They may be seen strolling towards a rack with t-shirts and other items.

The film will highlight the rampant use of an illegal backdoor route called 'Donkey Flight' by Indians to immigrate to countries like Canada and USA. The announcement of the mega project was made through a hilarious video shared by SRK himself. "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023," he captioned the post.

Shah Rukh Khan's other Projects

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film revolved around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. The movie, which also featured a cameo from Salman Khan, is backed by Yash Raj Films. Next, he has director Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

