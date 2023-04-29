Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan builds a temple for her in Andhra Pradesh. See photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DEEKSHHITAREDDY Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu movies. Over the years, she has garnered a huge fandom with her outstanding performances. The popular South film star was recently seen in Shaakuntalam, which released on April 14. The actress is again in the news after a die-hard fan of Samantha built a temple in his house premises in Alapadu village of Bapatla district on the occasion of her birthday.

Tenali Sandeep, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the 'Yashoda' actor, unveiled Samantha's statue and cut a cake on Friday as the actor turned 36 years old. The statue is covered in a red coloured saree, teamed with a green blouse. People from neighbouring villages thronged Sandeep's house to celebrate Samantha's birthday.

Sandeep said that he wished to build a big temple, but could not do so due to financial constraints. Apart from acting, Sandeep admires Samantha for her charitable works. He also distributed food among the poor to mark the actor's birthday. Samantha, who comes from a humble background, has made a name in the Tamil and Telugu industry. The actress also entered the Hindi industry with the Amazon Prime Original show 'The Family Man Season 2'.

She is also gearing up for the Hindi version of 'Citadel', where she will act with Varun Dhawan. Sandeep told ANI, "Samantha took the initiative to perform heart operations for needy children through a foundation. As she herself hails from a humble background, she always stands for the needy ones. This incident made my admiration double for her."

Samantha suffers from an auto-immune disease called Myositis. She has talked about it on multiple occasions. Sandeep said the villagers prayed for Samantha's speedy recovery. They are very happy as the actor is now doing well. Sandeep has not met the 'Oo Antava' actor in person. But he surely harbours a wish to meet her one day.

