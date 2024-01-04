'The script has to be so..': Sandeep Reddy Vanga REVEALS his desire to work with SRK, Chiranjeevi

Follow us on Image Source : X Animal is Sandeep Vanga's third directorial project after Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

After working with stars like Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently expressed his desire to work with megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi.

In a recent interview with India Today, Sandeep Vanga revealed about his desire to work with these two megastars and said, ''I would love to work with Chiranjeevi Garu and Shah Rukh Khan sir, I really do. They are my idols. I don't know when, but I will work with them for sure. I want someone to come up with a kadak script that I can take to both of these superstars. It has to be a fitting film and role. The script has to be so solid that I should go on floors within a month. If I get something like that, then in 9 months, I will be ready with one film. This way, at least, I will come with one film a year.''

Talking about being one man army while making a film, Sandeep added, ''I write the stories myself. I don't work in a group, and it takes time, so for me to bounce the script or the story to someone will take a lot of time. But now I am experienced with three films, so maybe this time I'll speed up the process and work on films quickly."

Also Read: 'I only told him that..': Animal fame Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor helped her before intimate scenes

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, after the massive success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal, is all set for his next project, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. The project is titled Spirit and is expected to go on floors by the May-June this year.

Later, the filmmaker will also be working on the sequel of Animal, which is titled Animal Park an another project with the Pushpa star Allu Arjun.