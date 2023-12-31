'I only told him that..': Animal fame Triptii Dimri on how Ranbir Kapoor helped her before intimate scenes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/SOCIAL Animal was released in cinemas on December 1.

Triptii Dimri grabbed all the eyeballs in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal, despite a smaller screen space than other star casts.

In the film, she played one of the female leads apart from Rashmika Mandanna wherein she became Ranbir Kapoor's extramarital love interest. Along with Ranbir, she had several intimate scenes in the film, following which she became an overnight sensation and netizens started touting her as the 'New National Crush of India'. Now, in a recent interview, she opened up on how much she was nervous before filming those intimate scenes and how Ranbir was supportive.

In a recent chat with News18 Showsha, she said, ''It really helps when you have a co-actor you can count on so much. You have to be comfortable performing those scenes.''

During the chat, Triptii also mentioned that the actor and the director assured her that she would not have to do these intimate scenes if she felt uncomfortable.

''My comfort was taken care of. It was a part of the story. As long as you’re comfortable with your co-actors and directors, it shouldn’t matter. But some people need them (intimacy coordinators). It depends from person to person,'' she added.

Deets about the film Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

