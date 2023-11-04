The Ladykiller Box Office Report: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar's film sold just 293 tickets on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The Ladykiller, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, was released in cinemas on Friday alongside Raj Kundra's UT. However, the film witnessed a disastrous first day as it reportedly managed to attract just 293 people to theatres. As per a tweet by Sacnilk, The Ladykiller informed that the film managed to sell just 293 tickets on Day 1. The opening day collection of the film stands at just Rs 38,000, as per the tweet.

In the post, Sacnilk also wrote, ''When you release a half-backed movie just for the sake of release.''

What went wrong?

Ahead of The Ladykiller's release in theatres, it was being reported that the film was incomplete and film's makers were releasing the film in cinemas just to oblige their OTT contract. As per a report, just 12 shows across the country were allowed for the film according to the contract.

For the incomplete production work, the makers of the film employed skillful editing work such as putting together raw clips, adjusting it with voiceovers, and connecting it all together with the storyline.

Also Read: UT69 Box Office Report - Raj Kundra's film sees disastrous Friday, mints only THIS much on Day 1

Earlier, ETimes reported that the film's production work stopped after completing nearly 90 percent of the tasks. ''More than 90 percent of the film has been shot. Only 3 to 4 days of exterior work is left. The problem they are facing is that the outdoor portion has to be shot in Uttarakhand and because of the incessant rain they are unable to lock the dates. So they are waiting for a dry spell. But as they wait the film (90%) has already been edited and the sound post is on.” But the film was released without this said schedule,'' the portal reported quoting a source.

Meanwhile, The Ladykiller also marks the first collaboration of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Latest Entertainment News