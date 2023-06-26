Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST The Kerala Story struggles to find OTT buyers; Sudito Sen says 'Bollywood ganged up'

Sudipto Sen's film The Kerala Story became one of the most talked about Hindi films this year. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead, the film earned over Rs.200 crore at the box office. However, the makers are facing trouble in finding buyers for its OTT release.

In an interview with Rediff, filmmaker Sudipto Sen refuted rumours about the film not getting suitable offers from any OTT platforms. The makers accused Bollywood of ganging up against them to punish them for the box office success. "But so far, we have not got any offer worth considering. It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us," Sudipto Sen said.

He further said the box office success of The Kerala Story has become a pain in the eyes of many sections of the film industry and they united to punish them for their success.

Inspired by 'true' events, The Kerala Story became the second highest-grossing film at the box office in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Recently, Sudipto Sen said he made the film to awaken 100 crore Indians and claimed that people have now started to talk about issues related to terrorism and love jihad.

The Kerala Story triggered several debates on social media over its claims in the film. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the general public to watch the film amid the ban. While the West Bengal government banned the film screening in the state, Madhya Pradesh announced the film tax-free.

The story of the controversial film revolves around a Hindu woman from Kerala who is brainwashed and manipulated to convert to Islam, sent to Syria, and forced to join the ISIS terrorist organisation. Besides Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story also features Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in titular roles.

