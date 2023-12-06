The Archies FIRST review is here: 'New kids are fantastic' | Read on

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) The Archies FIRST review

The Archies First Review: As fans eagerly await the release of the highly-anticipated film, the first review has already surfaced as makers of the movie organised a special screening for the who's who of Bollywood, offering a sneak peek into the cinematic experience before its official release. This exclusive event has generated buzz and among audiences, as the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies: First Review

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the first review of 'The Archies'.

"#TheArchies has been watched!!! A town of Anglo Indians called RIVERDALE! The year is 1964.. And straight from the credit roll you’re sucked right into @zoieakhtar’s world and with her impeccable craft and command she makes sure you’re hooked! The production design, the cinematography,the choreography , the costume design will blow your mind with its on fleek detailing and aesthetic victories!” he shared.

Speaking about the storyline, Karan added,“Zoya and Reema not only speak of friendship and the traumas of genZ love but also of what a teenage mind can feel when they combat their sexual orientation and fear judgement ( watch out for this tender moment my favourite scene in the film) …but very subtly they adress climate change , voice of a minority and the need to uprise to injustice all this packaged to a zingy and zanny musical!! I felt young and wanted to be a friend to this magnificent 7 and go back in time where I spent hours reading this delicious comic series!”

Writing about the star kids' performance, KJO said, “The new kids on the block are fantastic… Agastya Nanda ( get onto Insta baby) is fantastic ! He makes a complicated and sometimes an unlikeable character so lovable! He had me at hello!!! @mihirahuja_ is Brilliant he has impeccable comic timing and yet scores in very emotional beat! I loved @dotandthesyllables she is like sunshine through and through @khushi05k as Betty broke my heart in the most beautiful way! Watch out for her silent moments … and her compassionate eyes ! A heart breaker in every way !!!! Loved her!”

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Cheerleader For Khushi

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has turned cheerleader for her sister Khushi, whom she called her sunshine, for her debut project ‘The Archies’. Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her sister Khushi. In the image, Janhvi is seen hugging her sister, who is seen wearing her mother’s dress and jewellery for the premiere of the upcoming film. Janhvi captioned the image: “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical.”

About The Archies

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on 7 December 2023.

The film is set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

