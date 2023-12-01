Thank You For Coming OTT release: When and Where to watch Bhumi Pednekar-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : X Thank You For Coming was released in cinemas nearly two months ago.

Thank You For Coming, featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and others, is finally released on the OTT platform. The romantic comedy has landed on popular streaming giant Netflix on December 1. Netflix took to its official social media account to announce the release date of the film, which was released in theatres nearly two months ago. In the caption, Netflix wrote, ''“Gatekeeping is over, it’s time to let these girl bosses take over our screens dancing#ThankYouForComing is now streaming on Netflix!''

Soon after Netflix announced it on social media, fans started expressing their excitement for the film. One user wrote, ''Watched it already on @NetflixIndia loved #ShehnaazGill performance so much .Small role but craved more of her …and she nailed every dialogue.Her screen presence was so .Prayin for many more in future.''

India TV reviews Thank You For Coming

India TV journalist Shruti Kaushal in her review for the film wrote, ''Thank You For Coming tries to school society which sees women as the flagbearer of ‘sanskaar’. From objecting to sex or pregnancy before marriage to holding women responsible for atrocities against them, Karan Boolani’s film is like an avocado, which has an appealing texture but no taste.''

About the film

Directed by Karan Boolani, the film features Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra.

The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, who is the daughter of Anil Kapoor along with Ektaa Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

