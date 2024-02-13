Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti's film fails first Monday test, earns only THIS much

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024

After maintaining a decent pace on Sunday, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer fails to churn out big on its first Monday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, being the first big release of February 2024, was expected to perform well in its first week since no big other major films were released last week. As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy flick minted just Rs 3.75 crore on Day 4, taking the total collections after Monday to Rs 30.85 crore.

As per the portal, the film witnessed a decent start on Friday with Rs 6.7 crore. It gained momentum on Saturday with a collection of Rs 9.65 crore and maintain the same on Sunday as well. In its first weekend, the film earned nearly Rs 27 crore, but the real test began on Day 4.

Day-wise collections of TBMAUJ:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 6.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 9.65 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 10.75 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 3.75 crore

Total - Rs 30.85 crore.

On occupancy front, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 11.06 percent occupancy on Sunday with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

About the film

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a his own creation, a robot (played by Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

