Tuesday, February 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti's film fails first Monday test, earns only THIS much

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office: Shahid-Kriti's film fails first Monday test, earns only THIS much

After a decent start in the first three day, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya failed to make it big on its first Monday. The collections of the romantic comedy flick dropped drastically on Day 4. Check it out.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2024 8:36 IST
Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released in cinemas on February 9, 2024

After maintaining a decent pace on Sunday, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer fails to churn out big on its first Monday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, being the first big release of February 2024, was expected to perform well in its first week since no big other major films were released last week. As per Sacnilk, the romantic comedy flick minted just Rs 3.75 crore on Day 4, taking the total collections after Monday to Rs 30.85 crore. 

As per the portal, the film witnessed a decent start on Friday with Rs 6.7 crore. It gained momentum on Saturday with a collection of Rs 9.65 crore and maintain the same on Sunday as well. In its first weekend, the film earned nearly Rs 27 crore, but the real test began on Day 4. 

Day-wise collections of TBMAUJ:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 6.7 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 9.65 crore
Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 10.75 crore
Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 3.75 crore
Total - Rs 30.85 crore. 

On occupancy front, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had an overall 11.06 percent occupancy on Sunday with a major contribution coming from the night shows.

About the film

In the film, Shahid plays the role of a scientist who falls in love with a his own creation, a robot (played by Kriti Sanon. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

The film has received U/A cerfiticate from the Censor Board after the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a few changes to be made for its theatrical release.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan welcomes 'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | WATCH

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement