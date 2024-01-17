Teja Sajja's HanuMan keeps cash registers ringing on Day 5, mints nearly Rs 13 cr on Tuesday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan.

HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, is enjoying a grand success at the box office even on non-holiday weekdays. In just five days of its theatrical release, the film has managed to churn out over Rs 65 crore across all languages. On its first Tuesday, HanuMan minted Rs 12.75 crore, taking the total nett collection to Rs 68.60, as per Sacnilk.com. Despite facing tough competition from Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas, the film has clearly shone bright at the box office with the help of positive word-of-mouth.

Break-down of box office figures:

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 8.15 crore (Telugu - Rs 5.89 cr, Hindi - Rs 2.1 cr, Tamil - Rs 3 lakh, Kannada - Rs 2 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 1 lakh)

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 12.45 crore (Telugu - Rs 8.41 cr, Hindi - Rs 3.9 cr, Tamil - Rs 6 lakh, Kannada - Rs 6 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 2 lakh)

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 16 crore (Telugu - Rs 9.76 cr, Hindi - Rs 6 cr, Tamil - Rs 1 lakh, Kannada - Rs 11 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 3 lakh)

Day 4 (Monday ) - Rs 15.2 crore (Telugu - Rs 11.17 cr, Hindi - Rs 3.75 cr, Tamil - Rs 14 lakh, Kannada - Rs 12 lakh, Malayalam - Rs 2 lakh)

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 12.75 crore (early estimates)

Total - Rs 68.60 crore

As per the film's production house, Primeshow Entertainment, HanuMan has minted over Rs 100 crore worldwide in just 4 days despite releasing on limited number of screens and minimal ticket prices.

Talking about its collection in the North American region, the film has crossed the $3 million mark.

Meanwhile, HanuMan also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Raj in key roles.