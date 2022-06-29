Swara Bhasker receives death threat; Mumbai cops launch probe

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tanu Weds Manu actress Swara Bhasker has received a death threat

Swara Bhasker, who is popular for her roles in Bollywood films Raanjhana, Tanu Weds Manu and Veere Di Wedding, has received a death threat in a letter following which Mumbai police have launched an investigation, an official said on Wednesday. The letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova, he said. Earlier this month a similar death treat was made to Salman Khan and Salim Khan when the latter was at a public place.

Swara files police complaint

After receiving the letter, Swara approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, an official said. "Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on. The letter, written in Hindi, mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar.

Read: Bigg Boss fame Manu Punjabi claims to receive death threats like Sidhu Moose Wala

Salman Khan and father threatened earlier

Three members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan three weeks ago. The letter threatened that Salman and his father will soon meet Moose Wala's fate. Singer and rapper Moose Wala was killed by gangsters in Punjab.

Read: Hemachandra and wife Sravana Bhargavi dismiss divorce rumours with humorous posts

(With PTI inputs)