Sushant Singh Rajput's family being 'pressurised to name productions houses', alleges lawyer

Mumbai Police allegedly put pressure on the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mention names of a few big film production houses during their investigation into his death, claims the lawyer representing the family of the deceased. "Mumbai Police is asking the family to name five to six big production houses. Why should we name the production houses if we have nothing against them directly? There might be some indirect involvement but that can't be the basis for us to say, you forget Rhea and go after big production houses," Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh said.

Furthermore, the lawyer claimed Mumbai Police has to date not registered a single FIR in the case. "They (Mumbai Police) are taking the matter in a different direction and are not taking it to its logical end," Vikas Singh further said.

The lawyer has also shared how initially even Bihar Police was a little apprehensive to register an FIR in the case, but they finally did so after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar intervened.

Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged in his FIR that Rhea took away cash, jewellery, Sushant's laptop, and credit cards with her when she dumped him on June 8, 2020. In addition to this, Rhea had also threatened to make his medical report public. The complaint further stated that Rhea Chakraborty had Sushant Singh Rajput's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented in India.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.

