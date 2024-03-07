SRK, Salman and Ranveer grace Anant-Radhika pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK, Salman grace Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

After the conclusion of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities, another celebration ensued in Jamnagar. Stars from Mumbai, including Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, graced the occasion. While videos and images of the event emerged, indicating a lesser grandeur compared to the previous days, it was evident that a star-studded gathering took place once more. However, this event in Jamnagar was less extravagant, with all the celebrities arriving in the morning and departing by evening, showcasing a more subdued affair.

Dinner celebration in Jamnagar:

A dinner event was held to commemorate the successful pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, with both present. Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan were spotted arriving and departing together from Jamnagar airport. The affair maintained a high level of privacy, resulting in limited availability of footage. Members of the Ambani family attended the ceremony. Additionally, musical performances were arranged as part of the program.

Watch video here:

Mohabattein in Gujrati:

There is a video that has become very popular where Shah Rukh Khan is speaking to the audience in Gujarati. In this video, he repeats a well-known dialogue from the 2000 movie ‘Mohabattein’ in the same language. The dialogue goes, "Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi" The crowd greeted him warmly and he even hugged the Ambanis when he came on stage.

Apart from Shahrukh-Salman, many other stars arrived:

In addition to Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, numerous other Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Jhanvi Kapoor and Orry attended the event. Furthermore, Arijit Singh and his wife graced the occasion. It is speculated that Arijit Singh once again mesmerised the audience with his enchanting voice in Jamnagar.

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar:

The extravagant festivities unfolded in Jamnagar from March 3 to March 5, featuring a star-studded fair. Numerous international celebrities graced the occasion, alongside personalities from the sports realm. Noteworthy business figures from both domestic and international arenas also attended the event.

ALSO READ: Nita, Isha Ambani perform to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations | Watch Video