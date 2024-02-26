Sonu Nigam to Riteish Deshmukh, celebs pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas on his demise

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sonu Nigam to Riteish Deshmukh, celebs pay tribute to Pankaj Udhas on social media

Ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died on Monday at the age of 72. The Padma Shri recipient was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for ten days. Udhas took his last breath in the hospital and his last rites will be performed on Wednesday in the city. This sad news was shared by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on social media. From politicians to singers, everyone is paying tribute to Pankaj Udhas on social media. Have a look at how Entertainment world reacted on Pankaj Udhas' demise.

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam wrote on his Instagram account, 'The most important part of my childhood has been lost today. Mr. Pankaj Udhas ji, we will never forget you... my heart is crying to know that you are no more. Calmness.'

Salim Merchant

Singer composer Salim Merchant spoke to ANI on Pankaj Udhas' demise. "He entertained us for so many years and boosted the morale of the industry through his songs. He distributed so much love through his songs. I am very shocked because I can't believe that this has happened. and Pankaj Udhas is no more with us. I am speechless. This has left a void in the streets of the music industry. We have lost a great artist and a great person," the playback singer said.

Ritesh Deshmukh

Bollywood actor Ritesh Deshmukh also took to X to give tribute to the late singer. "Huge loss to the music world .. #PankajUdhas ji’s music touched millions of hearts across the planet. His legacy will live on for ever. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," wrote the actor.

Adnan Sami

Bhar Do Jholi singer Adnan Sami also payed tribute to the late singer. "Today, I’m at a loss for words. All I can say is “Goodbye dear Pankaj Ji…Thank you for lending your music towards my childhood memories…May he rest in peace. My deepest Condolences to his family…His music will live till the end of times," wrote the Sami.

Manoj Muntashir

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir wrote, 'Your three cassettes told me for the first time what a ghazal is. Pankaj Udhas ji, who taught the art of poetry and poetry to thousands like me, it was not possible for you to pass away so soon! There was still a lot to learn from you. Om Shanti!'

Anup Jalota

Singer, musician, and actor Anup Jalota has paid tribute to Pankaj Udhas by sharing a photo with him on social media and wrote in the caption, 'Shocking news! demise of music world legend and my friend Pankaj Udhas. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

About Pankaj Udhas

Pankaj Udhas was born in a landlord Charan family in Charkhadi-Jaitpur near Rajkot in Gujarat. He was the youngest of three brothers. Pankaj's father's name was Keshubhai Udhas. Pankaj's elder brother was also a singer. Manohar Udhas was a Hindi playback singer in Bollywood. He had created a distinct identity in Bollywood even before Pankaj. His other elder brother Nirmal Udhas is also a famous ghazal singer. Nirmal was the first to enter the world of singing.

Pankaj Ji's mortal remains are still in Breach Candy Hospital. The last rites will be performed tomorrow. he late singer is survived by his two daughters, Nayaab and Rewa Udhas.

