Smita Patil birth anniversary: Husband Raj Babbar and son Prateik Babbar pay tribute

Actress Smita Patil passed away 34 years ago at the age of 31. However, her friends, family and fans keep remembering her by posting something or the other on social media. Recently, on her 65th birth anniversary many people including Smita's husband, actor Raj Babbar, and son Prateik paid their tributes to her.

Veteran actor-politician Babbar shared a throwback photo of the late actress on his verified Twitter account and wrote: "An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey and yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful. #SmitaPatil."

Her son, actor Prateik Babbar, shared a "Happy Birthday mom" message on Instagram.

"Remembering #Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. She went away 34 years ago but resides firmly in the hearts of cinemafiles," tweeted Azmi who, along with Smita, became prominent faces of the thriving arthouse cinema circuit of the seventies and the eighties.

Born on October 17, 1955, Smita Patil was honoured with multiple awards including two National Awards as Best Actress (for "Bhumika" and "Chakra"), besides the Padma Shri in 1985.

Smita breathed her last on December 13, 1986.

