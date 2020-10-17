Saturday, October 17, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Smita Patil birth anniversary: Husband Raj Babbar and son Prateik Babbar pay tribute

Smita Patil birth anniversary: Husband Raj Babbar and son Prateik Babbar pay tribute

Today on late actress Smita Patil’s 65th birth anniversary many Bollywood celebs remembered her by sharing posts on their social media account.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2020 18:54 IST
Smita Patil birth anniversary: Husband Raj Babbar and son Prateik Babbar pay tribute
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FILMHISTORYPICS

Smita Patil's 65th birth anniversary

Actress Smita Patil passed away 34 years ago at the age of 31. However, her friends, family and fans keep remembering her by posting something or the other on social media. Recently, on her 65th birth anniversary many people including Smita's husband, actor Raj Babbar, and son Prateik paid their tributes to her.

Veteran actor-politician Babbar shared a throwback photo of the late actress on his verified Twitter account and wrote: "An artist of incomparable genius, a person with such an emotional soul - fondly remembering Smita today on her birthday. You had such a short journey and yet your captivating presence is felt by all whose life you touched. Your influence has been so meaningful. #SmitaPatil."

Her son, actor Prateik Babbar, shared a "Happy Birthday mom" message on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

happy 65th birthday to my gorgeous mama! ❤️ माँ ! ❤️♾

A post shared by prateik babbar (@_prat) on

"Remembering #Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. She went away 34 years ago but resides firmly in the hearts of cinemafiles," tweeted Azmi who, along with Smita, became prominent faces of the thriving arthouse cinema circuit of the seventies and the eighties.

Born on October 17, 1955, Smita Patil was honoured with multiple awards including two National Awards as Best Actress (for "Bhumika" and "Chakra"), besides the Padma Shri in 1985.

Smita breathed her last on December 13, 1986.

With Inputs from IANS

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X