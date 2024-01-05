Sidharth Malhotra raises fashion bar in all denim look| See Pics

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra currently is one of the finest talents in Bollywood. The actor stands in the film industry purely because of his good looks and acting skills. Sidharth Malhotra has captivated the audience with his venture of being his authentic self and moulding into any character he plays on screen. The Student of the Year actor was spotted recently for an event in a denim look. In the pictures, he is seen sporting top-to-bottom denim and has raised the fashion bar. Sidharth completed his look with brown shoes.

Recently Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first New Year after marriage. The actress shared a bunch of candid pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers finally unveiled the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's debut series Indian Police Force. The trailer showcased the high-octane action sequences and also tribute to the police officers. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the show pays homage to the relentless commitment of Indian police officers. The series is a seven-part action-packed series. The series will also star Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo among others. Indian Police Force is all set to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

