Urvashi Dholakia, best known for her portrayal of Komolika, undergoes surgery

Urvashi Dholakia who is best known for her portrayal of Kasautii Zindagi Kay has recently undergone surgery for a tumour in the neck. Her son Kshitij Dholakia took to social media to share updates about the actress with her worried fans. Videos and pictures shared by her son Kshitij sitting on a hospital bed is now going viral on social media. According to a report in IANS, the actress has said in the statement, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised to rest for 15-20 days".

With the piece of information going viral on social media, fans took to social media to express relief. One user wrote, "Get well soon mam god bless you and wishes for your good health". Another user said, "Get well soon, sending you a lot of love and speed recovery"."Get well soon", wrote the third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Dholakia was recently seen in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. She is currently seen in the sitcom Pushpa Impossible starring Karuna Pandey, Deshna Dugad and Garima Parihar among others. In the show, Urvashi Dholakia plays the role of lawyer Devi Singh Shekhawat. The show is all about a feisty middle-aged woman who has studied until class 9 in a Gujarati medium school and starts to earn a living attempting to keep her family happy.

