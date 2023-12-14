SHOCKING! Shreyas Talpade, 47, suffers heart attack: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actor Shreyas Talpade gets a heart attack

In a nerve-wracking incident, actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening in Mumbai. Reports said the 47-year-old actor was shooting in Mumbai and collapsed after his shoot. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he underwent angioplasty.

A report in Hindustan Times said Talpade complained of uneasiness, returned home, and collapsed. "He shot through the day, was absolutely fine, and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way," HT quoted a source.

An official confirmation from the actor or his family is still awaited.

Popular for his roles in Golmaal Returns, Om Shanti Om, and others, Shreyas Talpase will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The comedy film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara.

