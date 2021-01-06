Image Source : TWITTER/@ARUNTRISH Shooting for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan resumes in Hyderabad

The latest news reports, about the historical drama, Ponniyin Selvan state that the shoot of the project has resumed after a long gap in a uniquely constructed set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. It is almost after nine months that Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has almost returned to a set to commence shooting for his upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. A couple of days back, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Hyderabad airport along with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.

There is no official word out yet about the film but according to Hindustan Times that the shoot has resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 norms, the entire cast and crew got tested for Covid-19 before joining the sets and went ahead with the plan of resuming the shoot.

The cast includes Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu, and Aishwarya Rai among others. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has already confirmed that she is part of the project, will be seen playing dual roles in the film. It was also reported recently that Aishwarya will be seen romancing Sarathkumar on screen for the movie.

Jointly Bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is written and directed by Mani Ratnam. The title poster of the film was released last January. AR Rahman has composed music for this historical drama.

Sharing credits for the screenplay along with Mani Ratnam is actor Kumaravel. The film will be released in two parts and it will be based on the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, which narrated the story of the Chola Kingdom.