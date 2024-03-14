Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn-starrer grosses over Rs 100 cr globally, becomes third-highest grossing film of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shaitaan is a remake of a Gujarat film titled Vash.

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika-starrer Shaitaan has become the third-highest grossing Bollywood film of 2024 within six days of its theatrical release. As per Sacnilk.com, the supernatural horror flick has minted Rs 6.25 crore nett on Wednesday, taking the total collections to Rs 74 crore nett in India. However, its global gross collections has breached the Rs 100 crore after Day 6 easily with a staggering Rs 96 crore as nett collections.

After Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya, Shaitaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.

Day-wise nett Box Office Report

Day 1 (Friday) - Rs 14.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday) - Rs 18.75 crore

Day 3 (Sunday) - Rs 20.5 crore

Day 4 (Monday) - Rs 7.25 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday) - Rs 6.50 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday) - Rs 6.25 crore

Total - Rs 74 crore

About Shaitaan

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror film Vash, which was released last year. Janki Bodiwala, who played the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen daughter, has also played the same role in the Vash. The cast includes R Madhavan in a negative role, while Ajay and Jyothika play Janki's on-screen parents. Moreover, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak are also producing this film.

Shaitaan Review

In her review for Shaitaan, India TV's Jawa Dwivedie wrote, ''Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan's supernatural thriller Shaitaan is worth watching for once. With star-cast and stellar performances, the film has strengthened the predictable story.''

