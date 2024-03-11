Shah Rukh Khan wins another Best Actor Award for Jawan, credits Atlee for THIS honour

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zee Cine Award 2024 air on TV on March 16

From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, several Bollywood stars Dazzled on the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 held in Mumbai on Sunday. Many well-known personalities Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, and Sonu Nigam not only attended the show but also took center stage. Like every year, this year too the best films, stars, and technicians were honored by Zee Cine. Where Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award for Jawan, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Performer award for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Let's take a look at the winner list.

Best Actor- Shahrukh Khan (Jawan)

Shahrukh Khan (Jawan) Performer of the Year (Male)- Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha Best VFX - Red Chillies Entertainment for Jawan

Red Chillies Entertainment for Jawan Best Action – Spiro Razatos, Enel Arasu, Craig McCray, and the team for Jawan

Spiro Razatos, Enel Arasu, Craig McCray, and the team for Jawan Best Background Music - Anirudh for Jawan

Anirudh for Jawan Best Dialogue - Sumit Arora for Jawan

Sumit Arora for Jawan Best Play Back Singer Male - Arijit Singh (Pathan Se Jhoome Jo Pathan)

Arijit Singh (Pathan Se Jhoome Jo Pathan) Best Play Back Singer Female- Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang Film Pathan)

Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang Film Pathan) Best Lyrics - Kumar (Chalia- Pathan)

- Kumar (Chalia- Pathan) Best Custom Design – Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Manish Malhotra (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) Best Story – Atlee (Jawan)

Atlee (Jawan) Best Choreography - Bosco Martis (Jhume Jo Pathan)

Shah Rukh Khan credited Atlee and his son for Jawan's success

After the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards, Shah Rukh Khan also won the Best Actor award at Zee Cine. Shah Rukh's film Jawan is still one of the most talked about movies of 2023. And its monstrous run at the box office could easily give sleepless nights to his competitors. While accepting the Zee Cine Award 2024 for Jawan in the Best Actor category, Shah Rukh Khan thanked the jury and the filmmaker for giving him the role. SRK also said that Atlee and his wife have been living in Mumbai for four years to make their dream come true. He also credited Meer (Atless's son) for Jawan's success. For the unversed, Meer was born during the filming of Jawan.

For the unversed, the Zee Cine Awards 2024 will air on TV on March 16, on Zee TV and Zee Cinema.